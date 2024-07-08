Hungary’s Orban Visits China Fresh Off Meeting With Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet China’s leader in Beijing, a trip that comes after his controversial sitdown with Vladimir Putin.

Bloomberg
First Published8 Jul 2024, 06:04 AM IST
Hungary’s Orban Visits China Fresh Off Meeting With Putin
Hungary’s Orban Visits China Fresh Off Meeting With Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet China’s leader in Beijing, a trip that comes after his controversial sitdown with Vladimir Putin.

Orban and Xi Jinping would “have in-depth communication on issues of common concern,” the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement on Monday. Orban took over the EU’s six-month rotating presidency on July 1.

On Friday, Orban met with Putin in Moscow on a self-styled “peace mission,” triggering condemnation from European Union leaders who said he had no mandate to represent the bloc on matters like the war in Ukraine. 

“After Kyiv and Moscow, we have arrived in Beijing, for the third stop of our peace mission,” Orban said on his Facebook page, which included an image of smiling officials at the airport.

Speaking alongside the Russian leader after talks, Orban presented himself as uniquely positioned to mediate on the war. The Kremlin said afterward that there was no progress on Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz excoriated Orban over his unannounced trip to Moscow, prompting Hungary to tell German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that she wasn’t welcome to visit. 

Baerbock was scheduled to meet her Hungarian counterpart in Budapest on Monday.

Beijing has sought to portray itself as mostly neutral since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Yet it has developed a deep alliance with Moscow as part of what Xi and Putin termed a “no limits” friendship.

Trade between the two countries reached a record $240 billion in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 06:04 AM IST
HomeNewsworldHungary’s Orban Visits China Fresh Off Meeting With Putin

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,529.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue