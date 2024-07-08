Hungary’s Orban Visits China Fresh Off Meeting With Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet China’s leader in Beijing, a trip that comes after his controversial sitdown with Vladimir Putin.

Orban and Xi Jinping would “have in-depth communication on issues of common concern,” the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement on Monday. Orban took over the EU’s six-month rotating presidency on July 1.

On Friday, Orban met with Putin in Moscow on a self-styled “peace mission,” triggering condemnation from European Union leaders who said he had no mandate to represent the bloc on matters like the war in Ukraine.

“After Kyiv and Moscow, we have arrived in Beijing, for the third stop of our peace mission,” Orban said on his Facebook page, which included an image of smiling officials at the airport.

Speaking alongside the Russian leader after talks, Orban presented himself as uniquely positioned to mediate on the war. The Kremlin said afterward that there was no progress on Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz excoriated Orban over his unannounced trip to Moscow, prompting Hungary to tell German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that she wasn’t welcome to visit.

Baerbock was scheduled to meet her Hungarian counterpart in Budapest on Monday.

Beijing has sought to portray itself as mostly neutral since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Yet it has developed a deep alliance with Moscow as part of what Xi and Putin termed a “no limits” friendship.

Trade between the two countries reached a record $240 billion in 2023.