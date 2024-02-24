Hunger Moon tonight! Why the 24 February Full Moon is also called Snow Moon, micromoon
The full moon on February 24 will happen when the Moon is exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The “Snow Moon” will be the smallest of the year as it rises during dusk on Saturday.
Call it "Snow Moon", "Hunger Moon" or "Minimoon" — February's second full moon of 2024 has many names. The full moon will appear on February 24. As per the NASA, the next full Moon will be Saturday morning, February 24, 2024, "appearing opposite the Sun (in Earth-based longitude) at 7:30 am EST".