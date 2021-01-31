Subscribe
Home >News >World >Hunt for Covid-19 Variants Looks to Ramp Up in New York Labs
8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new COVID-19 variant VOC-202012/01

Hunt for Covid-19 Variants Looks to Ramp Up in New York Labs

4 min read . 02:20 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

The variant first detected in the U.K. has been found in 42 samples in the state, including 13 in New York City

Public officials in New York have repeatedly stressed concerns about the possibility of a highly transmissible coronavirus variant taking root in the state, ultimately leading to more strain on hospital systems.

But knowing whether a variant is widespread requires broad and regular genomic sequencing. Now, laboratories in New York are trying to ramp up capacity to do more genomic sequencing, to look at both the whole genome of the coronavirus and specifically at the most important surface protein that indicates whether it is variant. The latter sequencing is cheaper and faster, researchers say.

