Hunt Vows Conservatives Will Cut Taxes If They Win UK Election
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will pledge to reduce UK taxes after a looming UK general election if his governing Conservatives come out on top, in a speech Friday in which he’ll also reiterate an ambition to eliminate the country’s national insurance payroll tax.
