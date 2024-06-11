Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felonies in gun trial; US president Joe Biden's son may get jail term
BREAKING NEWS

Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felonies in gun trial; US president Joe Biden's son may get jail term

Written By Sayantani

  • Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days. The jury in Wilmington, Delaware, deliberated for about three hours over two days.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden leave the federal court after the jury finds him guilty on all three counts in his trial on criminal gun charges, in Wilmington, Delaware

Hunter Biden was convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

President Joe Biden has said that he will accept the outcome of his son Hunter's criminal case and 'respect the judicial process', reports AP.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days. The jury in Wilmington, Delaware, deliberated for about three hours over two days.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether she would give him time behind bars. The judge did not set a sentencing date.

Now Hunter Biden and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, the president's chief political rival, have both been convicted by American jurors in an election year that has been as much about the courtroom as about campaign events and rallies.

(More to come…)

