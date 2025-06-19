Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Mexico's Oaxaca after weakening to Category 3 storm

Hurricane Erick made contact with Mexico's Pacific Coast, making landfall in Oaxaca state after weakening to a Category 3 storm. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Erick hit the extreme west of Oaxaca state early on Thursday with maximum sustained winds near 205km/h (125 mph). This happened soon after its category was reduced from a dangerous Category 4 storm to a moderate Category 3. However, it is still quite sharp and dangerous and caution needs to be exercised accordingly.

Mexican President issues warning Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has warned people who are residing in the storm's path to "stay tuned to official communications, to stay indoors, and not go out" in these dangerous conditions," according to a BBC report. "If you are in low-lying areas, near rivers, near waterways, it is best for you to go to shelters, to the shelters that have already been set up for this situation," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was quoted as saying about Hurricane Erick.

Torrential rain is also expected as a part of these storms in Guerrero and Oaxaca, along with dangerous swells in the region.

The Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Chiapas are currently on high alert, and after the landfall, residents should proceed in these regions with even further caution. The government is currently urging residents to move to shelters and avoid risk zones where they may come in contact with the storm.

As of now, nearly 2,000 temporary shelters have been established across the three states in Mexico where the hurricane alert is at its peak. Hundreds of Mexican troops, electricity workers, have been deployed by the administration to manage the crisis situation. Meanwhile, local authorities have suspended school and college classes, and increased alert in cities and tourist destinations along the Pacific region of Mexico, including the region of Acapulco.