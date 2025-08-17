Hurricane Erin Weakens While Drenching Puerto Rico, Islands

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Erin’s winds dropped on Sunday as it wobbled westward, bringing heavy rain across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before turning north and probably restrengthening in the coming days.

The storm, the first hurricane of the 2025 season, is expected to pass between North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Bermuda later this week.

About 170 miles (275 kilometers) north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Erin’s top winds are blowing at 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the US National Hurricane Center said in an update at 8 a.m. EDT.

Erin’s winds increased rapidly on Saturday to reach 160 mph, making it a scale-topping Category 5 storm and one of the earliest examples of such a powerful system to emerge in the Atlantic. In July 2024, Hurricane Beryl became earliest storm to reach top intensity during the six-month Atlantic season.

In addition to its wind speeds, which are forecast to increase again, reaching 145 mph in the next day, Erin will swell in size.

“The expanding wind field will result in rough ocean conditions over much of the western Atlantic,” Senior Hurricane Specialist John Cangialosi wrote in the center’s forecast. “Given its track adjustments and increasing size, the government of the Bahamas has issued a tropical storm warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands, and a tropical storm watch for southeast Bahamas.”

While Erin barely grazed Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it still knocked out power to many residents. About 10% of Puerto Rico was without electricity overnight, Luma Energy reported, and crews on the US Virgin Islands were working to restore energy on Sunday.

If Erin holds to its forecast track, it will avoid a direct strike on any of the islands in the area or the US East Coast. It’s expected to trace a shallow, c-shape arc through the western Atlantic, passing between North Carolina and Bermuda overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

In addition to Erin, another tropical wave that bears watching is moving off Africa into the Atlantic, said Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist with commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc.

The patch of thunderstorms and showers is currently near Cabo Verde off Africa’s coast and moving west across the Atlantic, with a 20% chance of becoming a storm in the next week.

That part of the ocean, between the Caribbean and Africa, is known as the main development region to forecasters and it’s where some of history’s most deadly and damaging storms have formed. It’s also a part of the ocean that becomes particularly active between mid-August and late September.

“It’s that time of year, the later part of August,” Pydynowski said. “We will have to watch that. We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season.”

--With assistance from Alex Newman.

