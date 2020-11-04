Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua. Latest updates

At a shelter in Bilwi, farmer Pedro Down waited late Monday for Eta's arrival. “When it comes it can rip off all the (roof) and destroy the house, so you have to look for a safer place," he said, cradling a baby in his arms. “So I came here to save our lives." Along Honduras' northern Caribbean coast, torrential rains from Eta's outer bands caused some rivers to overwhelm their banks Monday, forcing evacuations.