Hurricane Hanna strengthens as takes aim at South Texas

Three other Atlantic storms have hit the U.S. in 2020 so far but at below hurricane strength.“This is a life-threatening situation," Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in his forecast. “Persons located in these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."Water in many Texas bays could reach 5 feet above high tide levels and residents in its path have been told to flee, a situation made more complicated by the presence of Covid-19. Seas are already starting to rise along the coast., Storm surges kill about half of all those who die in hurricanes. Hanna will likely come ashore on Padre Island between Corpus Christi and Brownsville later on Saturday, said Elizabeth Palumbi, a meteorologist with Maxar in Gaithersburg, Maryland. In addition to the surge, flooding rains will spread across southern Texas and into northern Mexico, with some areas getting as much as 12 inches (30 cm).