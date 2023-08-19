Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is moving rapidly towards the Western Coast of the United States with the state of California bracing for some intense rains and the possibility of dangerous flooding. As per the news platform CNN , Hurricane Hilary might shower more than a year’s worth of rain in parts of three states California, Nevada, and Arizona.

This is the first time a category 4 Hurricane is expected to hit the state of California and a tropical storm warning is issued for this region of the United States. Hurricane Hilary underwent rapid intensification from Thursday to Friday and is expected to hit California through the weekend.

Hurricane Hilary altered its course, veering in the direction of the west-northwest while moving at a consistent velocity of approximately 12 miles per hour (19 kph). Throughout the night, it underwent a strengthening process, escalating to a Category 4 classification, which was marked by maximum constant winds of nearly 130 mph (215 kph).

‘Moving too fast’

Usually, the cold water along the coasts of California helps in reducing the intensification of hurricanes and that is the reason, the area is not very vulnerable to high-speed storms. But, as per National Hurricane Centre (NHC) Deputy Director Jamie Rhome, Hurricane Hilary is moving too fast to be stopped by the cold waters.

As per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, if Hurricane Hilary makes landfall in California, it will be the first such storm to make landfall in the region in the last 84 years. “The threat of significant wind impacts continues to increase for northern portions of the Baja California Peninsula and the Southwestern United States, especially in areas of mountainous terrain," NHC said on Thursday.

As per the CNN report, a substantial amount of rain is projected to influence the region is expected for the Southwest starting on Saturday and extending into the early days of the following week with the most severe rainfall anticipated to occur predominantly on Sunday and Monday.