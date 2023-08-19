Hurricane Hilary likely to lash California, Nevada, Arizona with an year's worth of rain1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST
This is the first time a category 4 Hurricane is expected to hit the state of California and a tropical storm warning is issued for this region of the United States
Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is moving rapidly towards the Western Coast of the United States with the state of California bracing for some intense rains and the possibility of dangerous flooding. As per the news platform CNN, Hurricane Hilary might shower more than a year’s worth of rain in parts of three states California, Nevada, and Arizona.