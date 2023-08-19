LIVE UPDATES

Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: Tropical storm poses 'catastrophic, life-threatening' flood risk to Mexico, parts of US

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: The US National Hurricane Centre has issued a tropical storm watch for a wide area of Southern California. As the storm inches closer to the coast, authorities are gearing for evacuation plans for California’s Catalina Island