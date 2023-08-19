Parts of California began to receive heavy downpour on Saturday, as the Southwest gears up to face ‘catastrophic and life-threatening flooding’ because of Hurricane Hilary in the coming days. On Saturday, Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico’s Baja California. It is forecasted to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. The threat has led to the issue of the first ever tropical storm warning in California.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX delayed the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from a base on California's central coast until at least Monday. The company said that the weather conditions in the Pacific could make it difficult for a ship to recover the rocket booster.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: The Hurricane is expected to cause heavy rainfall in many parts of the US. Widespread area is likely to get as much as 6 inches of rain, whereas, some isolated places can receive as much as 10 inches or more, especially in mountains, reported Bloomberg.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: Flooding rains started across northern Mexico and is likely to spread into Southern California and the US Southwest on Saturday. There is a 40% chance that flash flooding may occur across Southern California and Nevada, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: Hurricane Hilary may be “the wettest tropical cyclone in state history" and residents are asked to prepare as it moves north, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: According to the National Hurricane Centre, the storm is expected to move toward landfall on Mexico’s Baja California early Sunday. The storm is expected to weaken as it reaches land, but the storm will result in heavy rainfall to a large area.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: As the powerful hurricane inches closer to the coast, administration have prepared to evacuate people in case of woresening of situation. The National park Service closed Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep people from becoming stranded amid flooding.
Hurricane Hilary LIVE Updates: Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California on Saturday. The US National Hurricane Centre has predicted the storm to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!