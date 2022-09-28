Hurricane Ian strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4: NHC

The National Hurricane Center reported on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian has become a ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm as it is reaching the coast of Florida in USA

Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, as it bore down on the western coast of the US state of Florida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Air Force hurricane hunters find Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," the NHC said in an advisory issued at 5 am (0900 GMT), adding the storm was "expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding".

