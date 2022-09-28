Home / News / World / Hurricane Ian strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4: NHC
Hurricane Ian strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4: NHC
03:03 PM ISTAFP
The National Hurricane Center reported on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian has become a ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm as it is reaching the coast of Florida in USA
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, as it bore down on the western coast of the US state of Florida.
"Air Force hurricane hunters find Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," the NHC said in an advisory issued at 5 am (0900 GMT), adding the storm was "expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding".
