Hurricane Idalia: 850 flights cancelled, 230,000 left without power as category 3 storm hits Florida. Top Points2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's Gulf Coast, causing widespread power outages and flooding.
Hurricane Idalia hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday flooding several parts of the US state in precursor to what weather agencies believe will be a long season of more than predicted severe storms that is likely to go on till November this year.
