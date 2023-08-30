Hurricane Idalia strengthens, Florida residents ordered to pack up, leave: ‘Don’t do anything dumb’, warns Guv1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Hurricane Idalia has gained strength intensifying into a Category 4 storm and is now moving towards Florida’s Big Bend region, carrying destructive winds with it. In view of Hurricane Idalia fast approaching Florida, the authorities have asked the locals who live in the coastal areas to pack up and leave. Those who are staying have been advised to find a safe place and stay put until the storm passes through.