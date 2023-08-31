Hurricane Idalia tears into Florida, Georgia and South Carolina; winds of up to 205 kmph: ‘All hell broke loose’1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Hurricane Idalia devastated Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, causing destruction and leaving one dead.
Hurricane Idalia made a devastating impact on Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. With winds likened to a high-speed train, the storm uprooted trees, tore off roofs and transformed vehicles into makeshift boats. Belond Thomas of Perry, a paper mill worker, described the chaos to the Associated Press: "All hell broke loose."