Hurricane Idalia made a devastating impact on Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. With winds likened to a high-speed train, the storm uprooted trees, tore off roofs and transformed vehicles into makeshift boats. Belond Thomas of Perry, a paper mill worker, described the chaos to the Associated Press: "All hell broke loose." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Idalia's Category 3 force struck Keaton Beach, Florida, at 7:45 AM, packing sustained winds of up to 205 kmph. Its ferocity continued into Georgia with wind speeds of 150 kmph, before diminishing to a tropical storm, down to 100 kmph by the evening.

The storm's passage caused havoc, shredding signs, sending debris airborne, and claiming one life in Georgia. Although Florida reported no direct hurricane-related fatalities, two individuals died in weather-related car accidents prior to Idalia's landfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Hurricane Idalia: 850 flights cancelled, 230,000 left without power as category 3 storm hits Florida. Top Points As the storm progressed, it triggered a tornado in Goose Creek, a Charleston suburb, flipping a car and causing minor injuries. Coastal areas like North Myrtle Beach, Garden City and Edisto Island in South Carolina witnessed ocean water surging over sand dunes and onto streets. Meanwhile, Charleston experienced rising waters due to a rare supermoon-enhanced tide.

Idalia's impact was amplified by its location, striking the less densely populated "nature coast" of Florida, the Associated Press reported. Despite its rural character, the storm inflicted significant damage, submerging roads, unmooring boats, and causing widespread power outages.

Businesses, homes and boat docks in Steinhatchee, Florida, succumbed to rising waters, further illustrating the storm's destructive reach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Hurricane Idalia grinds into Georgia after slamming Florida The challenges of rescue and recovery were exacerbated by the remote nature of the Big Bend region. Kevin Guthrie, from the Florida Department of Emergency Management, highlighted the slower progress of search efforts due to the area's sparse population distribution.

“It’s going to take some time," Associated Press quoted him as saying.

(With AP inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}