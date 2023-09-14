Hurricane Lee: Extreme weather crisis in US; hurricanes, tornadoes and flash floods hit hard1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:37 AM IST
As New England in the United States faces unprecedented weather upheavals, emergency services and residents are in a high state of alert. Hurricane Lee, predicted to cause violent storms in the region soon, looms over states already grappling with tornadoes and catastrophic flooding.