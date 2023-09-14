comScore
Hurricane Lee: Extreme weather crisis in US; hurricanes, tornadoes and flash floods hit hard
Hurricane Lee: Extreme weather crisis in US; hurricanes, tornadoes and flash floods hit hard

 1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:37 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Unprecedented weather upheavals in New England, US have prompted emergency services and residents to remain on high alert. Hurricane Lee, along with tornadoes and catastrophic flooding, has caused widespread damage and evacuations.

In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration via NASA, Hurricane Lee continues its slow west-northwest trajectory across the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (NOAA/NASA via AP) (NOAA/NASA via AP)Premium
As New England in the United States faces unprecedented weather upheavals, emergency services and residents are in a high state of alert. Hurricane Lee, predicted to cause violent storms in the region soon, looms over states already grappling with tornadoes and catastrophic flooding.

The severity of the situation can be further ascertained from flash flood warnings in Connecticut, and continuous downpours in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The destruction has led to the evacuation of hundreds, widespread property damage and even the collapse of some structures, Associated Press quoted Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella as saying.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Lee in Atlantic expected to become major hurricane, Top US scientist calls it ‘worrisome’

Mazzarella expressed concern during a news conference, highlighting that the ground could not absorb any more water. Yet, emergency resources are on standby for whatever comes next.

Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston, described the 10 inches of rain over a six-hour period earlier in the week as a "200-year event". Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency, describing the situation as having caused "catastrophic flash flooding and property damage".

As per the National Hurricane Center, a hurricane watch has been issued for portions of Maine, while tropical storm watches are in effect for a wide coastal area covering parts of Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine. In fact, renowned vacation spots like Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Block Island are also under the eye of the storm.

Also Read: Hurricane Idalia: 850 flights cancelled, 230,000 left without power as category 3 storm hits Florida. Top Points

On top of this, both Rhode Island and Connecticut recently faced tornadoes that wreaked havoc. These severe weather conditions have disrupted daily life, leading to roof damage, uprooted trees and fallen power lines. Residents have been receiving warnings on their mobiles while emergency sirens echoed through various regions.

Apart from massive infrastructure damage, the weather crisis has had a severe impact on people’s lives. Many homeowners are dealing with flooded basements and damaged property. Community members have been lending each other a helping hand, but the threat isn't over yet.

In some areas, cars were found submerged in newly-formed sinkholes and firefighters had to use inflatable boats for rescuing people stranded in their vehicles.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 08:37 AM IST
