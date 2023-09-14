Unprecedented weather upheavals in New England, US have prompted emergency services and residents to remain on high alert. Hurricane Lee, along with tornadoes and catastrophic flooding, has caused widespread damage and evacuations.

As New England in the United States faces unprecedented weather upheavals, emergency services and residents are in a high state of alert. Hurricane Lee, predicted to cause violent storms in the region soon, looms over states already grappling with tornadoes and catastrophic flooding.

The severity of the situation can be further ascertained from flash flood warnings in Connecticut, and continuous downpours in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The destruction has led to the evacuation of hundreds, widespread property damage and even the collapse of some structures, Associated Press quoted Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella as saying.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Lee in Atlantic expected to become major hurricane, Top US scientist calls it 'worrisome' Mazzarella expressed concern during a news conference, highlighting that the ground could not absorb any more water. Yet, emergency resources are on standby for whatever comes next.

Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston, described the 10 inches of rain over a six-hour period earlier in the week as a "200-year event". Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency, describing the situation as having caused "catastrophic flash flooding and property damage".

As per the National Hurricane Center, a hurricane watch has been issued for portions of Maine, while tropical storm watches are in effect for a wide coastal area covering parts of Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine. In fact, renowned vacation spots like Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Block Island are also under the eye of the storm.

Also Read: Hurricane Idalia: 850 flights cancelled, 230,000 left without power as category 3 storm hits Florida. Top Points On top of this, both Rhode Island and Connecticut recently faced tornadoes that wreaked havoc. These severe weather conditions have disrupted daily life, leading to roof damage, uprooted trees and fallen power lines. Residents have been receiving warnings on their mobiles while emergency sirens echoed through various regions.

Apart from massive infrastructure damage, the weather crisis has had a severe impact on people’s lives. Many homeowners are dealing with flooded basements and damaged property. Community members have been lending each other a helping hand, but the threat isn't over yet.

In some areas, cars were found submerged in newly-formed sinkholes and firefighters had to use inflatable boats for rescuing people stranded in their vehicles.

