Hurricane Rafael disrupts Gulf Energy operations: Over 2 million barrels of oil production affected

Livemint( with inputs from Reuters)
Published9 Nov 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Hurricane Rafael has halted over 23% of crude oil and 10% of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The hurricane prompted energy companies to evacuate workers from dozens of offshore platforms. As a result, 408,830 barrels per day of oil and nearly 201 million cubic feet per day of natural gas have been shut in, BSEE reported Friday.

Rafael, carrying winds of 100 mph, was positioned in the central Gulf and expected to linger in the area for several days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to gradually weaken, though it continues to pose a serious threat to the Gulf’s energy infrastructure.

Energy research firm Earth Science Associates estimates the storm will ultimately curb offshore production by about 2 million barrels of oil and 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

In response, major oil companies including BP, Chevron, Equinor, and Shell evacuated personnel from offshore platforms, halting some oil and gas operations. Occidental Petroleum stated it was following safety protocols at its offshore facilities.

Restarting these facilities could take several days, as energy companies wait for the storm to pass and assess conditions for a safe return of workers.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

