Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter suspended for explicit photos scandal1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Huw Edwards, a BBC presenter, has been named as the individual who allegedly paid a teenager for explicit photographs. He will not face criminal charges. Edwards' wife has stated that he is receiving treatment for serious mental health issues.
Huw Edwards has been named as the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) presenter alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photographs, the police said, adding that he doesn't face any criminal charges, according to Bloomberg reports.
