Huw Edwards has been named as the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) presenter alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photographs, the police said, adding that he doesn't face any criminal charges, according to Bloomberg reports.

In an official statement, Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind informed that he suffers from “serious mental health issues" that have been worsened by the controversy. "He’s receiving care in the hospital, where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future"

Last week, The Sun newspaper reported that an unidentified BBC presenter had paid £35,000 ($45,000) for sexually explicit images over a three-year period. The publicly funded BBC confirmed on July 9 that it suspended a male member of staff.

The Metropolitan Police said informed that it is dropping an assessment of the matter after finding no evidence of criminality. “In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family."

The reports fueled days of speculation across social media and sparked a public debate over privacy and media ethics, Bloomberg reported. The newspaper has even defended its handling of the story and a spokesperson on Wednesday said it doesn’t plan to publish any more details.

The controversy is the latest in a series of crises that have embroiled the century-old BBC’s leadership, in a long-running public debate about its influence, standards, independence, and funding.

British culture secretary Lucy Frazer said she’s spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the actions the corporation is taking over the scandal.

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigned in April after an official inquiry found he breached rules by failing to fully disclose ties to the country’s Conservative Party leadership, as per Bloomberg reports.

Earlier this year, ex-England footballer and star presenter Gary Lineker was taken off air for several days after making critical remarks about the government’s policies for asylum seekers, leading to other presenters refusing to broadcast in solidarity.

