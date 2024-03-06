Indians in Russian Army: A 30-year-old Indian national from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, who was allegedly duped into joining the Russian Army on pretext of job, has died in the fight against Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the report, Embassy of India in Russia has tweeted, “We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India."

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi made a plea to rescue Indian youths who had been coerced into joining the Russian Army. Imran, Afsan's brother, was with MP Asaduddin Owaisi when he contacted the embassy, reports Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to India Today report, the family of Mohammed Asfan had reached out to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi seeking assistance in bringing him back from Russia. However, when AIMIM contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, officials confirmed that Asfan had died.

Mohammed Imran, a trader in Hyderabad, has not heard from his 30-year-old younger brother, Mohammed Asfan, for nearly two months.

Mohammed Asfan had last called from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to say that he had been deployed to the frontlines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"One of the boys who was with him and managed to escape told us my brother had been wounded by a bullet," Imran told AFP.

"He went so that he could offer a better life to his family, now we don't know if he is even alive."

The recent fatality comes weeks after a 23-year-old Indian man from Gujarat, who was working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army during its ongoing war with Ukraine, died in Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man, identified as Hamil Mangukiya from Surat, had applied for a job in Russia through an online advertisement and reached Moscow from Chennai. He was then recruited as an assistant in the Russian Army.

Mangukiya was killed in an airstrike by Ukraine on February 21 in the Donetsk region of the Russia-Ukraine border.

An apple farmer, an airline caterer and an out-of-work graduate are among the Indian nationals hired by Moscow, with the help of recruiters around the world, for the Russian army in Ukraine. The families of the recruits say they were tricked, and blamed Indian authorities for not doing enough to extricate them from their predicament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had confirmed some Indian citizens have signed up for "support jobs" with the Russian army, without specifying whether they were combat roles.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!