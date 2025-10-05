Hyderabad student Pole Chandrashekhar shot dead in US: Indian Consulate, CM Revanth Reddy react; check all details

A student from Hyderabad, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, United States. The victim has been identified as Pole Chandrashekhar, according to his family members, who confirmed the tragic incident.

They have appealed Central and state governments to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to Hyderabad at the earliest.

Here's what we know about the case so far:

Victim a Dalit student from Telangana Chandrasekhar Pole was a Dalit student who had gone to the US for his postgraduate degree in Dental sciences. He is originally from Hyderabad's LB Nagar.

He was in the US on an F1 visa. “He completed his Master’s degree in dental surgery in the US and was looking for a job for the past six months. He was working at the gas station part-time,” his brother told the Indian Express.

Shot dead at Texas gas station; family clueless about motive

Pole was working at a gas station in Denton, Texas when the incident occurred. The owner of the gas station was able to inform his family because he reportedly had Chandrasekhar's passport with him.

As per the IE report, the family is in the dark about why the incident occurred. Chandrasekhar's brother, Shivakumar told the publication, “We hardly know anything about what transpired. We hope the authorities will tell us why he was shot at in the first place.”

Mother's remarks Providing details of the incident, Chandrashekhar's mother, Sunitha, told ANI, "My son went to the US two years ago. He became a dental doctor here and went there to complete his post-graduation, which he has finished. Two years have passed since he started his PG. We learned about his death from his friend's parents who visited us and shared our grief. We've come to know that he was shot dead by black people last night. We request the central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible."

Politicians condole death Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has condoled the incident, saying in a post on X, "The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief," adding, "I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members."

The chief minister also said that his government will stand by Chandrasekhar's family and provide all assistance to them in bringing his mortal remains back to the state.

Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao expressed grief over the death of Chandra Shekhar Pole, describing him as a Dalit student from Nagar who had gone to the US for higher studies.

In a post on X, Harish Rao informed that he met the grieving family and expressed condolences.

"It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," Rao posted.

Sharing his condolences further, he said, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members."

Harish Rao also urged the authorities to take steps to bring back the mortal remains of the student.

"We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," he stated.

Consulate General of India condoles death The Consulate General of India in Houston, Texas, has also expressed grief over the tragedy.

In a post on X, the consulate said, "Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance."

Murder of Chandra Mouli Nagamalliah The tragic incident comes close on the heels of another case involving the Indian community in Dallas. Last month, Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old motel manager of Indian origin, was brutally beheaded in Texas in front of his wife and son following an argument over a washing machine.