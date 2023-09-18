‘Hyperbole, exaggeration part of art’, Hasan Minhaj defends fabricating details in his standup comedies1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:43 AM IST
American comedian Hasan Minhaj admits to fabricating details in his stand-up sets, including his Netflix special. Minhaj defended his tactics, stating that hyperbole and exaggeration are inherent to the art form of stand-up comedy.
American comedian Hasan Minhaj, the former host of ‘Patriot Act’ and alum of ‘The Daily Show’, has recently said that his story ‘Arnold Palmer’ is around 70% emotional truth, and 30% hyperbole, exaggeration, and fiction.
