Hyperinflation or just higher inflation? Here’s what it means

One of the reasons for the current concern is that most episodes of hyperinflation over the last few centuries took off after governments or central banks printed massive amounts of money, either to finance wars, pay large indemnities after losing one, or as a result of productive capacity being destroyed in the fighting. While tackling Covid-19 isn’t a conventional battle, it has meant a huge increase for government spending. And central banks ran their (virtual) printing presses at breakneck speed to back those outlays. The central banks of the U.S., Japan and Europe boosted their combined balance sheets by more than $10 trillion since the pandemic started to exceed $24 trillion.