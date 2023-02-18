‘Hysterical and absurd’: Chinese diplomat lashes out at US for shooting down suspected ‘spy’ balloon
There are many balloons from many countries in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them? Chinese diplomat questioned
Reacting to the United States shooting the suspected Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, a top diplomat from Beijing lashed out a Biden administration that it is ‘hysterical and absurd’ and further added that it is an attempt to ‘divert attention from domestic problem’
