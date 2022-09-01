Hyundai, Kia's EV dreams in US shattered by Joe Biden’s new policy2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden signed a law in August that disallows Hyundai and Kia from receiving federal tax credits.
Hyundai Motor and Kia are the manufacturers that stand to suffer the most from new regulations that stop subsidies for EVs built outside of North America after climbing to No. 2 in the US electric car market with fashionable, long-range models.