Hyundai reverts back to Musk for lauding its growth in EV space

At that point of time, the South Korean automaker didn't reply to Musk's tweet. It took a month time and replied, "Thanks, Elon. Say 'Hello' to the newest member of the #Hyundaifamily: the #IONIQ6." The Hyundai also shared and image of the recently unveiled Ioniq6 electric car with text on the image that reads, "Doing well indeed, Elon."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}