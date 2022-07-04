Hyundai reverts back to Musk for lauding its growth in EV space

Musk's Tesla led the EV market in USA in the first quarters with a share of 75.8 per cent, which was followed by Hyundai's 9 per cent. The Tesla founder was commenting on Hyundai's rise in USA.
Nearly a month after Tesla founder Elon Musk applauded South Korean automaker Hyundai for it comparatively higher sales of electric vehicles, Hyundai has replied, 'Thanks Elon'.
United States' electric vehicle giant Tesla led the EV market in the country in the first quarters with a share of 75.8 per cent, which was followed by Hyundai's 9 per cent. Citing this new entry in the EV market, Musk had congratulated and said "Hyundai is doing well".
At that point of time, the South Korean automaker didn't reply to Musk's tweet. It took a month time and replied, "Thanks, Elon. Say 'Hello' to the newest member of the #Hyundaifamily: the #IONIQ6." The Hyundai also shared and image of the recently unveiled Ioniq6 electric car with text on the image that reads, "Doing well indeed, Elon."
