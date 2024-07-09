In a letter addressed to congressional Democrats on Monday, Biden emphasized his intention to continue his campaign despite rising concerns regarding his mental fitness.

US President Joe Biden has affirmed his commitment to remain in the presidential race until the end of the November election, despite private appeals from some Democrats to step aside, as per ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a letter addressed to congressional Democrats on Monday, Biden emphasized his intention to continue his campaign despite rising concerns regarding his mental fitness.

"I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe that I could beat Donald Trump," Biden stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing speculation, Biden added, "I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump."

Biden highlighted the timeline leading up to the elections, saying, "We have 42 days to the Democratic convention and 119 days to the general election," in the letter distributed by his reelection campaign.

The letter also underscored the importance of party unity, calling for a collective effort to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It's time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump," Biden urged.

This letter followed a group call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, where four congressmen explicitly encouraged Biden to step aside. Reports indicate that some major donors, including Hollywood's Rob Reiner, who regularly supports Democratic candidates, have expressed their discomfort, with Reiner stating, "we lose our democracy if Trump wins."

Simultaneously, some of Biden's staunchest supporters are intensifying their efforts to back his presidency, asserting that there is no better candidate to defeat Trump in what many consider one of the most critical elections of a lifetime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries organized a leadership call, during which several top House Democrats urged President Biden to reconsider his 2024 campaign, citing significant concerns about his potential impact on the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming elections.

(With Inputs from ANI)

