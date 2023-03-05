'I am not a victim, baby': Why Chris Rock did not respond to Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- The Will Smith–Chris Rock slapping incident took place during the 94th Academy Awards on 27 March 2022, when actor Will Smith walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature
While another Oscar awards ceremony knocks on the door, Chris Rock has finally opened up about the incident during Oscar 2022 that kept people talking for months to come - Will Smith walking up to stage and slapping Chris Rock for a joke on Smith's wife- Jada Pinkett Smith.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×