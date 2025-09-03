‘I am very disappointed in Putin’: Trump over Ukraine war, says, ‘will do something…’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed strong disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin. He mentioned that his administration was preparing measures aimed at reducing the death toll in the ongoing war in Ukraine, though he did not provide specific details.

Trump, a Republican, also stated that he was not worried about the growing relationship between Russia and China.

Trump held a summit with Putin in Alaska in mid-August and subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and key European and NATO alliance leaders at the White House, Reuters reported.

Following those meetings, Trump said he expected Zelenskiy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting that would also include Trump. Zelenskiy has said Russia was doing everything it could to prevent a meeting between him and Putin, while Russia says the agenda for such a meeting was not ready.

“I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live,” Trump said in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show.

Trump has told Zelenskiy that Washington would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal. Trump has also renewed a threat to impose further sanctions on Russia if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, and Trump has said "land-swapping" and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.

Ukraine opposes the idea of legally recognising any Ukrainian territory as Russian. But it has tacitly acknowledged it will almost certainly have to accept some de facto territorial losses, Reuters reported.

Trump was also asked in the interview if he was concerned "about an axis forming against the United States with China and Russia."

Trump said: "I am not concerned at all." He added, “We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in China, referring to him as his “old friend.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Monday that the administration would be reviewing possible responses to Russia, including sanctions, later this week.

Earlier, on Monday, Xi also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has faced criticism from President Trump due to its continued purchases of Russian oil.

