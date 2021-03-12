I carry a card in my pocket with number of Americans who died from Covid: Biden

US president Joe Biden on Friday shared his anguish towards the number of Covid-19 deaths that have occurred in the country so far.

In his first prime-time address to the nation on Thursday since assuming office on January 20, Biden said, "As I’ve told you before, I carry a card in my pocket with the number of Americans who have died from COVID to date. It’s on the back of my schedule. As of now, the total deaths in America: 527,726. That’s more deaths than in World War One, World War Two, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined."

“They were husbands, wives, sons, and daughters, grandparents, friends, neighbours, young and old. They leave behind loved ones unable to truly grief or to heal, even have a funeral...," he added.

Speaking at the briefing, Biden also offered an ambitious plan to lift the country from the worst health crisis using a pair of upcoming dates: May 1, by which he will order states to allow all adults to receive vaccines; and July 4, when he said Americans can again celebrate Independence Day in person.

That date is a new goal for the president and a projection of hope amid a pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, the most of any country.

To achieve his summer target, Biden said he needed Americans' help.

"After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus. But to get there, we can’t let our guard down. This fight is far from order — from over. As I told the woman in Pennsylvania, “I will tell you the truth," the US president said in his address, shortly after he signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by the US Congress.

Biden said he was ordering U.S. states, territories and tribes to make all adults eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The White House has said it would have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the adult population by the end of May. About 10% of Americans so far have been fully vaccinated.

Biden's speech comes a year after the outbreak was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Laying out new steps in the school reopening effort, Biden said his administration will continue to take steps to combat the spread of variants including expanding testing and genomic sequencing.

Biden said that he is using every power he has as President of the United States to put the US on a war footing to get the job done.

“It sounds like hyperbole, but I mean the war footing, and thank God we are making some real progress now. In my first full day in office, I outlined for you a comprehensive strategy to beat this pandemic. We have spent every day since attempting to carry it out," he said.

In his speech, Biden took a swipe at his predecessor by saying the virus was initially met with "denials for days, weeks, then months, that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, more loneliness."

Biden said hate crimes and harassment against Asian Americans must stop. Trump repeatedly referred to the disease as the "China virus."

Biden also encouraged Americans to keep up mitigation efforts - wearing masks, keeping social distance and practicing good hygiene - to stop the virus and its variants from spreading. A number of states have been loosening restrictions as Americans, like many people around the world, grow weary of pandemic life.

"Photos and videos from 2019 feel like they were taken in another era. The last vacation. The last birthday with friends. The last holiday with extended family," Biden said, recounting the toll the virus has wrought.

He said the country would come away from the crisis stronger. "We faced and overcame one of the toughest and darkest periods in this nation's history - darkest we've ever known," he said.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,150,068 and 529,102, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Biden said his administration has been working with vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson to manufacture and purchase hundreds of millions of doses of these three safe, effective vaccines.

