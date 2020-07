I do not have problem in wearing face mask in public: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is no fan of face masks. He has previously on many occasions refused to wear a face mask in public events, but Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he would not have any problem in wearing a face mask in public if the situation demands, CNN reported.

US President Donald Trump is no fan of face masks. He has previously on many occasions refused to wear a face mask in public events, but Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he would not have any problem in wearing a face mask in public if the situation demands, CNN reported.

"Oh, I would. I have. I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people where we're not 10 feet away -- but usually I'm not in that position and everyone's tested," Trump was quoted as saying during an interview with Fox Business.

"Oh, I would. I have. I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people where we're not 10 feet away -- but usually I'm not in that position and everyone's tested," Trump was quoted as saying during an interview with Fox Business. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. It was OK. It was a dark, black mask and I thought it think and if people feel good about it they should do it."

However, he added that mandating masks across the country is not necessary.

Trump has time and again violated the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on wearing facial coverings when social distancing was not an option.

In a recent Presidential campaign in an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, neither did Trump nor his supporters were seen wearing face masks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Donald Trump