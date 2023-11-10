comScore
'I don't remember': Ivanka testifies in father's New York fraud trial, Donald Trump's lawyers mount bid to toss lawsuit

 Livemint

Ivanka Trump testified in her father's New York fraud trial, repeatedly stating that she 'didn't remember' certain details. Donald Trump's lawyers are seeking a directed verdict to end the civil fraud trial, arguing that the state lawyers failed to prove his intent to deceive banks and insurers.

HIALEAH, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park on November 8, 2023 in Hialeah, Florida. Even as Trump faces multiple criminal indictments, he still maintains a commanding lead in the polls over other Republican candidates. Alon Skuy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Ivanka Trump testified in her father's New York fraud trial this week – telling the court dozens of times that she ‘didn’t remember' certain details. Meanwhile Donald Trump's lawyers have moved to end the civil fraud trial and now seek a directed verdict. They argue that state lawyers had failed to prove that the former president intended to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on financial statements.

Ivanka Trump's remarks – a far cry from the more chaotic testimony of her father and brothers – appeared to follow a similar tangent. She testified that she had no role in his personal financial statements

“I don’t recall," she repeatedly told the court. 

“I am not involved in his personal financial statements…There were many emails, many conversations."

ALSO READ: Trump decries political motivation in cases, judge says 'control him or...'

The New York civil fraud trial is one of six that the former president is facing amid his bid to return to the White House. The suit was filed last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James and accuses the former president and his real estate company of lying about the value of his assets. 

Trump is accused of inflating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion a year to get better terms on loans and insurance, reaping $250 million in “illegal profit" from 2011 to 2021. 

With the New York attorney general’s office resting its case against Trump on Wednesday, lawyers have made a longshot bid to immediately end the trial. 

“There’s no victim. There’s no complainant. There’s no injury. All of that is established now by the evidence," Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 12:24 AM IST
