'I don't remember': Ivanka testifies in father's New York fraud trial, Donald Trump's lawyers mount bid to toss lawsuit
Ivanka Trump testified in her father's New York fraud trial this week – telling the court dozens of times that she ‘didn’t remember' certain details. Meanwhile Donald Trump's lawyers have moved to end the civil fraud trial and now seek a directed verdict. They argue that state lawyers had failed to prove that the former president intended to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on financial statements.