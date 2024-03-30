US President Joe Biden cracked a joke on Boeing as he steered clear of the doors on Air Force One while travelling to New York.

Biden quipped, "I don't sit by the door", when, “Late Show" host Steven Colbert asked the 81-year-old President whether Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg had tightened the bolts of the Presidential aircraft.

“I’m only kidding. I shouldn’t joke about that," Biden added.

Air Force One, a symbol of the presidency, is one of two highly customised Boeing 747-200Bs plane.

Biden's remarks came during a high-dollar campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.

Boeing is under fire following relentless episodes of callousness pertaining to the safety of the passengers. Earlier this year, a door of a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane operated by Alaska Airlines blew out midair. Following this terrifying incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks, barred Boeing from increasing the MAX production rate and ordered it to develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality-control issues" within 90 days.

The initial findings discovered that bolts of the Boeing plane were missing from the rear door.

Just after a week of the aircraft's missing door controversy, Boeing got embroiled in another one. The aircraft manufacturer was forced to make an emergency landing in Japan due to a crack in the cockpit window.

Later, a Boeing 757 operated by Delta Airlines lost its front tire as the aircraft was preparing to depart Atlanta International Airport.

In another frightening episode, a UK passenger noticed pieces of tape on the exterior of a Boeing 787 during a flight to India.

In another incident, a United Airlines Boeing 777-300 aircraft suffered a midair fuel leak this month. The airline made an emergency landing on 11 March.

Meanwhile, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced this week that he will step down at the end of the year. Boeing production has fallen below the maximum 38 MAX planes per month the FAA is allowing.

