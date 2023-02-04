'I felt that I could make a difference': Rishi Sunak's 100 days as UK PM
- Rishi Sunak took charge at 10 Downing Street a day after Diwali last year on October 25
- His government is facing some of the biggest strikes in British history as nurses, teachers, transport workers, and civil servants take industrial action demanding better pay
Rishi Sunak marked his 100th day in office as the first non-white British Prime Minister on Thursday. In a TV interview, Sunak revealed why he chose to become the prime minister of the UK. "For me it’s about duty. There’s a concept in Hinduism called dharma, which roughly translates into duty and that’s how I was raised. It was about doing the things that were expected of you and trying to do the right thing," Sunak said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×