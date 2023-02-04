'I felt that I could make a difference': Rishi Sunak's 100 days as UK PM

Sunak said, "Even though it was going to be a nightmare job… I felt that I could make a difference and was the best person to make a difference at that moment, especially given the challenges that people were facing, and what they were seeing with their mortgages and that’s ultimately why I put myself forward to do it knowing that it would be challenging but ultimately doing what was my duty in that situation. I believe deeply in service and thought I could make a difference for the country".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}