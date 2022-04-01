Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has revealed that he is planning to quit the field. This comes days after actor Bruce Willis announced his retirement.

Carrey told Access Hollywood, he is planning to retire from acting following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming 'Sonic' sequel, Variety reported.

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

Carrey went on to stress how he has enjoyed life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family.

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like -- and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists -- I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," he added.

Now it's to see whether Carrey actually retires from acting or not.

