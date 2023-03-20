'I knew this would be my last. It better be', Rupert Murdoch getting married again2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Murdoch proposed his girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith on 17 March with a Asscher-cut diamond solitaire
Media business tycoon Rupert Murdoch is soon going to get married for the fifth time at the age of 92. Just seven months after reaching a divorce settlement with his ex-wife Jerry Hall, Murdoch got engaged to his girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×