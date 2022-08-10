‘Perfect doesn’t exist, but..,' Serena Williams' legacy is more than just tennis

Yes, with shouts of “Come on!" marking the journey, she's won the most major singles championships in the professional era of tennis, which began in 1968; more than the 22 for Steffi Graf or Rafael Nadal, more than the 21 for Novak Djokovic, more than the 20 for Roger Federer, more than the 18 for Chris Evert or Martina Navratilova, more than anyone else. And, yes, Williams won a total of 73 tour-level singles titles and spent more than six years' worth of weeks ranked No. 1. And she combined with her older sister Venus to claim 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles. And then there are the four Olympic gold medals. And so on. And so on.