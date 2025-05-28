Top Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev responded to former US President Donald Trump's criticism of President Vladimir Putin by warning that the only truly serious concern was the potential outbreak of World War Three.

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin “playing with fire” and “really bad things” happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" Medvedev wrote in English on the social media platform X.

Trump issued a warning via Truth Social, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “playing with fire” and that “really bad things” would have already occurred in Russia if not for Trump's earlier actions.

Trump’s comments followed a recent call between him and Putin, during which the Russian leader expressed willingness to engage with Ukraine on a peace memorandum and possible ceasefire terms.

In response to escalating tensions, US envoy Keith Kellogg criticized Medvedev’s remarks about the potential for World War III, calling them “reckless” and “unfitting of a world power.”

Kellogg emphasised Trump’s active efforts to bring an end to the conflict and urged the Kremlin to deliver the ceasefire proposal it promised a week earlier.

While Russia confirmed ongoing work on the memorandum, Ukrainian and European leaders accused Moscow of using delay tactics to gain further ground on the battlefield.

Russia has gathered 50,000 troops, claims Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia has amassed approximately 50,000 troops near Ukraine's northern Sumy region, Reuters reported.

However, he emphasised that Kyiv has implemented defensive measures to prevent Moscow from launching a large-scale offensive in that area.

"Their largest, strongest forces are currently on the Kursk front," Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday. "To push our troops out of the Kursk region and to prepare offensive actions against the Sumy region."

Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to establish a "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Zelensky believes could extend around 10 kilometers (6 miles).

In recent weeks, Russian forces have captured at least four villages near the border and have been gradually advancing near the eastern frontline, particularly close to the city of Kostyantynivka.