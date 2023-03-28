US President Joe Biden mocked after he said ‘I like ice cream, chocolate chip’ before his speech on the US school shooting that claimed six lives including three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville. Biden's statement video has been surfaced on social media platforms.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," Biden was heard saying in the video.

BREAKING: Outrage after President @JoeBiden said this at the start of his speech while children and adults were massacred in Nashville shooting, "My name is Joe Biden. I’m dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I like ice cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate… pic.twitter.com/Wa7nFApjMu — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 27, 2023

The US President further called the shooting incident ‘sick’ and ‘heartbreaking’ and demanded the Congress to do more to stop the gun violence.

“It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare," he added.

He also ordered that the flags at the White House and all federal buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the school shooting in Nashville.

He said that the flags will be flown at half-mast until sunset, on March 31, 2023. Biden's decision comes after six people, including three children were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, as per the CNN report.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee…I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023," the statement read.

A total of three children and three adults were shot to death at a private Christian school in Nashville after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building.