'I like ice cream': Joe Biden's first statement on US school shooting
US school shooting: A total of three children and three adults were shot to death at a private Christian school in Nashville.
US President Joe Biden mocked after he said ‘I like ice cream, chocolate chip’ before his speech on the US school shooting that claimed six lives including three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville. Biden's statement video has been surfaced on social media platforms.
