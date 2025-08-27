‘I might be your daughter’: Woman reunites with lost mother after 30 years, thanks to social media

A 32-year-old woman from eastern China has been reunited with her birth mother after 30 years.

Yan, who works at a shoe factory, spotted a woman live-streaming. She looked almost identical to her.

The 52-year-old woman, Xu, had been using social media since 2022 to search for her lost daughter. She was trying to help others find their biological families.

Yan, who was adopted as a child and raised with love, had long searched for her roots. When she saw Xu online, she instantly felt a bond.

“I might be your daughter,” she wrote in the comments.

Xu advised her to contact the police, who then arranged for DNA testing. The test confirmed they were mother and daughter, the South China Morning Post reported.

Xu, recovering from an injury, travelled nearly 550 km with her family for the reunion at the police station. Both women cried as they held hands after decades of separation.

Xu introduced Yan to her siblings and revealed that poverty had forced them to send Yan to live with an aunt. Later, Yan was left at a government office and adopted by another family living nearby.

“After the family had their own children, they left my daughter on the doorstep of a government office, and that is how we got separated,” SCMP quoted the mother as saying in an interview.

Xu said she had long carried the pain of losing her youngest child. Meeting Yan again after so many years fulfilled her greatest wish.

“I have finally realised my long-time wish,” she said.

Chinese social media users have found the story intriguing. They have reacted generously on various platforms.

“Parents should never abandon their children, and we also need to stay vigilant against human traffickers,” commented one of them.

“Like many rural families in China, the Xu’s prioritised sons over daughters in the past, which led them to send their youngest away. This mother paid a heavy price for her decision,” said another.

Another reunion Aurora, a Chinese influencer based in Thailand, earlier shared her story. The influencer, known as “Sister Toufu”, has 5 million followers on social media. When she was a child, she was kidnapped while playing on the streets.

She grew up with a single man, who sexually abused her. She had suicidal thoughts while growing up. Things changed when she moved to Thailand for her studies.

“I hope my parents, my brother, or my sisters can see my video and contact me,” she said in a video earlier this year.