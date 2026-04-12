‘I miss you’: Mother speaks to AI son regularly, unaware he died last year; artificial intelligence creates digital twin

A deeply emotional, as well as controversial, use of artificial intelligence (AI) has come to light in China. A family created a digital version of a dead man to comfort his aged mother.

The incident, originally reported by Litchi News, involves a family from Shandong province. After the man died in a road accident last year, his family chose not to inform his mother.

The mother is in her 80s and suffers from heart disease. Fearing the shock could harm her health, they turned to an AI team led by Zhang Zewei.

Using photos, videos and voice recordings, the team built a highly-realistic digital twin of the deceased man. The AI version not only looks like him but also copies his speaking style and small habits. It even leans forward while talking, just like he used to.

This virtual “son” now speaks regularly with the elderly mother via video calls. Their conversations appear natural and emotional.

The mother often reminds him to eat properly, stay warm and be careful while travelling. The AI responds in a similar tone. He says he is working in another city and will return once he earns enough money.

“You should call me more often so that I know whether you live well or not in another city. I am missing you so much. I feel so sorry that I cannot see you in person,” the South China Morning Post quoted the mother as saying in one conversation.

“OK, mum. But I am too busy. I cannot talk to you for long. You take care of yourself. When I have made enough money, I will return home to pay my filial piety to you,” the ‘son’ replied.

So far, the mother has not been told about her son’s death. The family believes this “gentle lie” is helping her cope with loneliness and emotional pain.

Zhang, who has been offering such artificial intelligence services for three years, describes his work as a way to comfort the living. He even jokes that he is “deceiving people’s emotions” for a good cause.

Social media reaction The story has triggered strong reactions online. Some users called it touching and saw it as a meaningful use of technology.

Others said it raises serious ethical questions. Critics argued that hiding the truth for so long could cause greater harm if the mother eventually found out.

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“What a significant invention. I would like to resurrect my father,” a social media user said.