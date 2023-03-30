I picked up a call, clip started playing…: Tripura BJP MLA responds to ‘obscene video’ controversy2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:46 PM IST
BJP MLA acknowledged that using mobile phones is not allowed in the House and stated that he closed the video as soon as he realized its content.
An alleged incident of a BJP MLA watching pornography on his mobile phone during proceedings in the Tripura assembly has caused a stir among the opposition parties, who are calling for strict action to be taken against him. The incident occurred on the final day of the Budget session when a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.
