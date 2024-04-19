Prince William, the Prince of Wales and eldest son of King Charles, made his official return to royal duties on Thursday, April 18, by collaborating with "Surplus to Supper", a charity organization focused on delivering, sorting, and repackaging unused food for communities in need, as reported by Express .

This was Prince William's first public appearance since his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared her cancer diagnosis last month.

As per the Express report, Prince William looked "visibly moved" when Surplus to Supper volunteer, Rachel Candappao gave a tour to the British Royal of the organisation's facilities. During the tour, she offered Prince William two special cards – one for his father, King Charles and the other for his wife, Kate Middleton – and received a generous reply, “Thank you, you are very kind."

“I said take care of her and he said ‘I will.’" the Express quoted Rachel Candappao as saying.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English shared a series of videos from Prince William's day at work in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Prince William promised to ‘look after’ the Princess of Wales as he made his first public appearance since her cancer announcement and was handed get-well-soon cards addressed to the King and Kate. He also delivered food surplus packages with volunteers from Surplus to Supper."

In another post, admiring Prince William's response to the cards received, the royal reporter noted what Rachel Candappa wrote on the card for his wife: “The ‘whole world’ was proud of Kate, the bravery of her cancer announcement & determination to protect her children through this difficult time."

Prince William had been absent from the public eye since Kate Middleton officially disclosed her cancer diagnosis on March 22. In a video message, the Princess of Wales had said that as a family, they needed some time, space and privacy amid cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales was reportedly with his wife and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for three and a half weeks.

