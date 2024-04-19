Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 13:15:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.40 0.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.85 -1.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 348.40 -0.85%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,407.90 -0.89%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.70 1.37%
Business News/ News / World/  'I said take care of her and…,' Prince William returns to public duties after wife Kate's cancer diagnosis | Watch video
BackBack

'I said take care of her and…,' Prince William returns to public duties after wife Kate's cancer diagnosis | Watch video

Written By Fareha Naaz

Prince William, marked his official return to his royal duties on Thursday, April 18 by joining hands with charity organisation, Surplus to Supper.

Prince William speaking to a member of staff during a visit to charity organisation, Surplus to Supper on April 18, (AFP)Premium
Prince William speaking to a member of staff during a visit to charity organisation, Surplus to Supper on April 18, (AFP)

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and eldest son of King Charles, made his official return to royal duties on Thursday, April 18, by collaborating with "Surplus to Supper", a charity organization focused on delivering, sorting, and repackaging unused food for communities in need, as reported by Express.

This was Prince William's first public appearance since his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared her cancer diagnosis last month.

Also read: Prince William pens emotional moments with Kate Middleton: 'No limit to processing grief’

As per the Express report, Prince William looked "visibly moved" when Surplus to Supper volunteer, Rachel Candappao gave a tour to the British Royal of the organisation's facilities. During the tour, she offered Prince William two special cards – one for his father, King Charles and the other for his wife, Kate Middleton – and received a generous reply, “Thank you, you are very kind."

Also read: After Kate Middleton's cancer announcement, Prince William set to take part in first public engagement: Report

“I said take care of her and he said ‘I will.’" the Express quoted Rachel Candappao as saying.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English shared a series of videos from Prince William's day at work in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Prince William promised to ‘look after’ the Princess of Wales as he made his first public appearance since her cancer announcement and was handed get-well-soon cards addressed to the King and Kate. He also delivered food surplus packages with volunteers from Surplus to Supper."

In another post, admiring Prince William's response to the cards received, the royal reporter noted what Rachel Candappa wrote on the card for his wife: “The ‘whole world’ was proud of Kate, the bravery of her cancer announcement & determination to protect her children through this difficult time."

Also read: As Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment, Prince William finds his ‘second mother’: No, it’s not Queen Camilla

Prince William had been absent from the public eye since Kate Middleton officially disclosed her cancer diagnosis on March 22. In a video message, the Princess of Wales had said that as a family, they needed some time, space and privacy amid cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales was reportedly with his wife and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for three and a half weeks. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App