Elon Musk explains what he meant by free speech for Twitter
Elon Musk explains what he meant by free speech for Twitter
Elon Musk explains what he meant by free speech for Twitter
A day after supporting free speech on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has explained what he meant by 'free speech'. In a clarification tweet, Elon Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law," he said.
So what does Elon Musk mean by free speech?
Elon Musk's Twitter will not beyond the law to promote free speech.
Read Elon Musk's explanation on 'free speech'
"By “free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.
If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.
Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," Elon Musk tweeted.
What Elon Musk tweeted on free speech after acquiring Twitter?
Elon Musk hailed free speech in his first tweet after clinching a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion.
“ Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, , and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Tesla CEO wrote. The SpaceX founder also hoped that his worst critics also remain on Twitter, "because that is what free speech means," he said.
Read Elon Musk's full statement after clinching Twitter deal
Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential -- I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," his statement read.
