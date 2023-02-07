Technology is fast evolving and you have to constantly keep upgrading yourself to keep in pace with it. Tech billionaire Elon Musk in a strongly worded message said if one does not keep evolving with the pace of technology, then there is no way to help him/her.

The message comes amid massive layoffs across tech companies and many claiming that ChatGPT and artificial intelligence (AI) are taking over their role.

Slamming those who are criticising the progress of technology, Musk said in a tweet, When You were partying, I studied ChatGPT. When you were having premarital sex, I mastered Stable Diffusion. While you wasted days training at the gym in pursuit of vanity, I was training ML models. And now that the world is on fire and AGI is at the gate, you have the audacity to come to me for help?

The tweet that was posted earlier today has garnered over 80,000 likes and has been retweeted nearly 8,000 times. Moreover, it has sparked conversations around futuristic innovations.

This holds true across many technologies. And will for the next ones as well, said one. Many even questioned about Stable Diffusion and AGI and wanted to know how these technologies work.

Artificial intelligence has been in development for decades. But in recent months so-called generative AI — most notably OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E products — sparked widespread excitement among investors who believe it could also generate massive financial rewards.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out a new conversational artificial-intelligence service to a select set of testers, and plans a broader public launch in the coming weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This is part of the company's effort to play catch-up with challengers such as OpenAI, creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

The new experimental service, called Bard, generates textual responses to questions posed by users, based on information drawn from the web, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google parent Alphabet, said in a blog post published Monday.