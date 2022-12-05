‘I take it as compliment’: Musk's reply to Kanye's 'Half Chinese' remark

Kanye West on Monday called new Twitter chief Elon Musk "Half Chinese" after the suspension of his account on the microblogging site. However, Musk took this comment as a compliment.
Taking to Instagram, Kanye wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon."
"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let's not forget about Obama," he added.
"I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let's Unify and find out LUAFO," he further said.
Hours after these remarks, a Twitter account quoted Kanye's statement on the microblogging platform to which Elon Musk replied, "I take that as a compliment!"
As per ANI reports, Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for violating the rules against incitement to violence. Musk confirmed the suspension of the 22-time Grammy Awardee on Twitter.
"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for Kanye to be "fixed".
"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!" Musk clarified.
The rapper's account was again suspended on December 2 after it was reinstated two months ago Musk had welcomed the return of the rapper in October, now known as Ye.
Twitter on November reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.
