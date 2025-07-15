‘I trust nobody… not done with him’: Donald Trump hits out at Putin over lack of Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he didn't trust anybody and that he was “disappointed” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the lack of ceasefire deal in Ukraine.

“I trust almost nobody,” he told the BBC, adding that he is “not done with” the Russian leader, hours after he threatened Moscow with sanctions.

Trump said he thought a Ukraine deal was on the cards with Russia four different times.

Asked then was he done with Putin, Donald Trump said: "I'm disappointed in him , but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him".

Pressed on how Trump would get Putin to "stop the bloodshed" the US president said: "We're working it".

"We'll have a great conversation. I'll say: 'That's good, I'll think we're close to getting it done,' and then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv," Trump told the BBC.

Trump announces new weapons for Ukraine Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports, with a 50-day grace period, unless Russia agreed to a peace deal, a major policy shift brought on by frustration with Moscow's ongoing attacks on its neighbour.

He told reporters on Monday that billions of dollars of US weapons, including the Patriot air defence missiles, will be sent to Ukraine via NATO and that NATO would pay for them.

Much of what Kyiv will receive will depend on Europe’s ability and willingness to make the purchases. Ukraine needs air defense systems and drone interceptors as well as a constant supply of artillery shells and missiles as Moscow unleashes record air strikes, a Bloomberg report said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in a post on X that he had spoken with Trump, who briefed him on his discussions with Rutte.

“We discussed the necessary means and solutions with the President to provide better protection for people from Russian attacks and to strengthen our positions. We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace,” Zelenskiy said. “We agreed to catch up more often by phone and coordinate our steps in the future as well.”

Russia brushes aside Trump’s tariff threat According to the Bloomberg report, Russia rejected pressure from Donald Trump after the US president threatened to impose stiff economic penalties on Moscow.

“We first and foremost note that any attempts to make demands — especially ultimatums — are unacceptable for us,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to the state-run Tass news service. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Trump’s statement was “serious,” and Moscow needed time to study it, Tass reported.

